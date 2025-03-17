Left Menu

Delhi Launches 'Shishtachar' to Combat Eve-Teasing

'Shishtachar', inspired by the Anti-Romeo Squad in Uttar Pradesh, is an initiative by the BJP government in Delhi to address eve-teasing and ensure women's safety. It involves dedicated police teams conducting regular patrols in key areas to maintain a secure environment.

Updated: 17-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:37 IST

The Delhi government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, has unveiled a new initiative titled 'Shishtachar' to address the pervasive issue of eve-teasing and enhance women's safety across the capital.

This initiative mirrors the Anti-Romeo Squad, a successful program launched by Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, targeting miscreants and upholding a secure atmosphere for women through vigilant patrols.

Since its inception in March 2017, the Squad has achieved significant results, with over 400 million individuals checked, over 24,000 cases registered, and strict legal actions taken against thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

