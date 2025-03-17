Left Menu

Massive Gold and Cash Seizure in Ahmedabad: A Tale of Smuggling

A raid in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, led to the seizure of over 95 kilograms of gold and cash worth around Rs 90 crore by the Anti Terrorist Squad and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. The accused, involved in gold smuggling and share market trading, are still at large.

  • Country:
  • India

A staggering haul of over 95 kilograms of gold and substantial cash reserves valued at approximately Rs 90 crore was discovered during a raid in Ahmedabad. Conducted by Gujarat's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), this crackdown brings to light significant smuggling activities.

The operation took place at Avishkar Apartment in the Paldi neighborhood, where law enforcement officials seized around 95.5 kg of gold, additional jewelry, and cash ranging from Rs 60-70 lakh. The flat belonged to Megh Shah and his father Mahendra Shah, who reportedly concealed smuggled assets worth a suspected Rs 80-90 crore. Authorities are currently assessing the exact value of these assets.

The Shahs, suspected of engaging in gold smuggling, share market trading, and betting, remain elusive as the investigation continues. Although the apartment was vacant at the time of the raid, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused and uncover the full extent of their illicit enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

