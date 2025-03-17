BCI Cracks Down on Unethical Legal Advertising

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a stern warning to lawyers and legal influencers, cautioning them against engaging in unethical advertising practices through social media and other digital platforms.

In a statement released on Monday, the BCI described the growing trend of advocates promoting their services via social media, promotional videos, and celebrity endorsements as increasingly prevalent and unethical. The council emphasized that these actions violate Rule 36, Chapter II, Part VI of its regulatory framework.

BCI principal secretary Srimanto Sen highlighted a Madras High Court judgment that reiterates advocacy as a noble profession dedicated to societal service, not commercial exploitation. Legal professionals using platforms like Quikr and Just Dial for solicitation face stringent penalties under this directive.

