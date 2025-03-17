Simultaneous Election Bill Sparks Legal Debate at Parliamentary Meeting
At a parliamentary meeting, noted legal experts Harish Salve and A P Shah offered differing opinions on the simultaneous election bill. Salve believes it aligns with constitutional requirements, while Shah argues it violates democratic principles and raises legal concerns. The debate highlights potential challenges the bill may face.
In a recent parliamentary committee meeting, two prominent legal experts presented opposing views on the simultaneous election bill. Senior advocate Harish Salve defended the bill, claiming it adheres to constitutional norms, while former Delhi High Court chief justice A P Shah criticized it for possible legal challenges, as reported by sources.
Shah, a former law commission chairman, expressed concerns over the bill, particularly the power entrusted to the Election Commission to defer state assembly polls. He argued the bill could breach the Constitution's democratic principles and federal framework, according to some MPs present at the discussion.
Meanwhile, Salve dismissed claims that the one-nation-one-election bills contradict the Constitution's core structure. During the nearly five-hour session with the committee led by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, both experts fielded questions, further elucidating their starkly contrasted opinions on the proposed legislation, sources revealed.
