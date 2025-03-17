Left Menu

High Court Quashes Detention of Senior Lawyer Nazir Ahmad Ronga

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention order of senior lawyer Nazir Ahmad Ronga, who was held for 'anti-national' activities. The court found the allegations against him vague and lacking material evidence, thus infringing his constitutional rights.

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has overturned the detention order of senior lawyer Nazir Ahmad Ronga. Detained since July last year on charges of promoting terrorism and secessionism, Ronga's case was scrutinized by Justice Sanjay Dhar, who ordered his release.

The judge criticized the lack of concrete evidence in the allegations against Ronga, noting they were too vague to allow for a sufficient defense. Consequently, his constitutional rights under Article 22(5) were deemed breached.

Ronga, a former president of the Kashmir High Court Bar Association, shares ties with Mian Abdul Qayoom, also detained under the Public Safety Act. These developments come as the court calls for a reevaluation of evidence in such cases.

