Court Dismisses PIL Over Maha Kumbh Irregularities

The Allahabad High Court has thrown out a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The court questioned the point of an inquiry since the event had already ended, describing it as "an exercise in futility."

The petition was dismissed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra. Petitioners Keshar Singh and two others claimed the administration failed in its duties, providing poor quality water and inadequate pontoon bridges, which hampered the holy dipping rituals. They also sought financial transparency regarding event expenditure and income.

The Uttar Pradesh government's counsel argued the PIL was unmaintainable, accusing the petitioners of leveling allegations based solely on newspaper clippings. The bench noted that the Supreme Court has reiterated that PILs cannot rely on such secondary sources as they are hearsay. The court concluded the petition lacked substance and dismissed it.

(With inputs from agencies.)