Left Menu

Somalia's Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Security Challenges

Somalia's PM Hamza Abdi Barre reshuffled his cabinet, replacing the defense minister and appointing new ministers for ports, trade, transport, and sport. This occurs as the government combats an al Shabaab offensive. The reshuffle aims to strengthen leadership amid ongoing security challenges facing the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:10 IST
Somalia's Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Somalia

In a significant political move, Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has initiated a cabinet reshuffle, replacing the current defense minister with Jibril Abdirashid Haji, the former Minister of Commerce and Industry. This change is part of a broader strategy to reinforce the government's leadership.

The reorganization comes at a pivotal time as Somalia grapples with renewed threats from al Shabaab militants. These insurgents, linked to al Qaeda, have launched an offensive aimed at overthrowing the government and instituting a regime grounded in their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Prime Minister's office also announced the appointment of new ministers for ports, trade, transport, and sport, although specific details remain limited. These changes underscore the administration's intent to address both the political and security challenges currently facing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025