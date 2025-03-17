Somalia's Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Security Challenges

In a significant political move, Somalia's Prime Minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, has initiated a cabinet reshuffle, replacing the current defense minister with Jibril Abdirashid Haji, the former Minister of Commerce and Industry. This change is part of a broader strategy to reinforce the government's leadership.

The reorganization comes at a pivotal time as Somalia grapples with renewed threats from al Shabaab militants. These insurgents, linked to al Qaeda, have launched an offensive aimed at overthrowing the government and instituting a regime grounded in their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The Prime Minister's office also announced the appointment of new ministers for ports, trade, transport, and sport, although specific details remain limited. These changes underscore the administration's intent to address both the political and security challenges currently facing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)