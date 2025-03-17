Lawyers Unite for Justice: Boycott in Response to Alleged Police Misconduct

In a significant move, lawyers affiliated with the Allahabad High Court's Oudh Bar Association (OBA), the District Court's Central Bar Association (CBA), and the Collectorate's Lucknow Bar Association (LBA) have decided to halt judicial work on Tuesday in protest. The action is a response to alleged misconduct by police, including misbehavior, assault, and the filing of a false FIR against lawyers at the Vibhutikhand police station on March 14.

An urgent gathering of the bar associations took place on Monday, where strong condemnation of the incident led to a unanimous decision to abstain from court activities. During a meeting held at the High Court, OBA President R D Shahi and General Secretary Manoj Dwivedi, along with other lawyers, called for immediate repercussions for the police officers involved and pushed for the enactment of the Advocate Protection Act.

Correspondingly, the CBA and LBA convened a joint meeting at the district court, where they denounced the incident and demanded strict penalties for the offending police personnel. The leaders of all three associations plan to reconvene on Tuesday to deliberate their next steps. In a parallel development, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has petitioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for urgent enactment of the Advocate Protection Act and enhanced security for lawyers at police stations, emphasizing firm action against those implicated in the alleged misconduct.

