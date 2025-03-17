Driving Efficiency in Delhi's Public Distribution System
Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed the Delhi Food and Supplies Department to enhance the Public Distribution System's efficiency and transparency. The review focused on modernising initiatives and successful technologies, such as the 'Mera-e-KYC' app and the SMART-PDS scheme, to improve benefits distribution.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken active measures to ensure the efficient functioning of the Food and Supplies Department, reinforcing the government's pledge to deliver entitlements to all eligible ration card holders.
During a recent review meeting, Sirsa emphasized enhancing the Public Distribution System's (PDS) efficiency and transparency in Delhi. Initiatives such as the branding of Fair Price Shops with standardized signage and the implementation of digital solutions, like the 'Mera-e-KYC' app, were discussed.
The department's modernization under the SMART-PDS scheme, aimed at integrating technology and utilizing data analytics, was highlighted as a key driver in improving the PDS's efficiency and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives
HHS Employees Urged to Comply Amidst Government Efficiency Audit
Election Commission Calls for Transparency and Responsiveness
Railway Promotion Woes: A Call for Transparency and Fairness
Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture