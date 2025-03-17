Driving Efficiency in Delhi's Public Distribution System

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken active measures to ensure the efficient functioning of the Food and Supplies Department, reinforcing the government's pledge to deliver entitlements to all eligible ration card holders.

During a recent review meeting, Sirsa emphasized enhancing the Public Distribution System's (PDS) efficiency and transparency in Delhi. Initiatives such as the branding of Fair Price Shops with standardized signage and the implementation of digital solutions, like the 'Mera-e-KYC' app, were discussed.

The department's modernization under the SMART-PDS scheme, aimed at integrating technology and utilizing data analytics, was highlighted as a key driver in improving the PDS's efficiency and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)