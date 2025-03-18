Controversial Deportation: Renowned Doctor Sent Back to Lebanon Sparks Outcry

In a controversial move, Homeland Security deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese doctor, allegedly linked to Hezbollah activities. The deportation proceeded despite a federal judge's order for a hearing, raising questions about the enforcement of judicial orders in immigration cases.

Alawieh, poised to begin work at Brown University, was detained for 36 hours before being sent back to Lebanon. The deportation has sparked legal challenges, with her attorney arguing for adherence to legal protocols and stressing Alawieh's importance to the medical community.

Brown Medicine faces a critical shortage of transplant nephrologists following Alawieh's removal, impacting hundreds of patients waiting for kidney transplants. Her colleagues rallied in her support, highlighting her significant contributions to the field and the community.

