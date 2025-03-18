Left Menu

Controversial Deportation: Renowned Doctor Sent Back to Lebanon Sparks Outcry

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese kidney specialist with a U.S. visa, was deported due to alleged Hezbollah affiliations and attending a leader’s funeral. Despite a judge’s order for a hearing, her deportation proceeded, causing legal disputes and professional setbacks in Rhode Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:20 IST
Controversial Deportation: Renowned Doctor Sent Back to Lebanon Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, Homeland Security deported Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese doctor, allegedly linked to Hezbollah activities. The deportation proceeded despite a federal judge's order for a hearing, raising questions about the enforcement of judicial orders in immigration cases.

Alawieh, poised to begin work at Brown University, was detained for 36 hours before being sent back to Lebanon. The deportation has sparked legal challenges, with her attorney arguing for adherence to legal protocols and stressing Alawieh's importance to the medical community.

Brown Medicine faces a critical shortage of transplant nephrologists following Alawieh's removal, impacting hundreds of patients waiting for kidney transplants. Her colleagues rallied in her support, highlighting her significant contributions to the field and the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025