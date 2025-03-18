U.S. House Presses DHS on Response to Chinese Hacking

The U.S. House of Representatives committee intensified scrutiny over the federal handling of major Chinese hacking allegations, formally requesting documents from DHS.

Chair Mark Green, along with subcommittee leaders, urged Secretary Kristi Noem to disclose records on incidents dubbed 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon,' reflecting major security breaches.

These breaches, reportedly some of the most extensive in U.S. history, include telecommunications and critical infrastructure espionage, posing significant national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)