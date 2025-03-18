Left Menu

U.S. House Presses DHS on Response to Chinese Hacking

A U.S. House committee requested documents from the Homeland Security Department regarding the federal response to significant Chinese hacking events, including 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon.' These incidents, involving telecommunications and critical infrastructure espionage, represent substantial security threats.

The U.S. House of Representatives committee intensified scrutiny over the federal handling of major Chinese hacking allegations, formally requesting documents from DHS.

Chair Mark Green, along with subcommittee leaders, urged Secretary Kristi Noem to disclose records on incidents dubbed 'Salt Typhoon' and 'Volt Typhoon,' reflecting major security breaches.

These breaches, reportedly some of the most extensive in U.S. history, include telecommunications and critical infrastructure espionage, posing significant national security concerns.

