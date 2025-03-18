Trump Unveils JFK Assassination Files
President Trump announced the release of approximately 80,000 pages of documents concerning the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This follows an executive order earlier this year for a plan to disclose records involving the deaths of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that his administration will release about 80,000 pages of documents related to former President John F. Kennedy's assassination on Tuesday.
This announcement follows Trump's earlier executive order this year, instructing the federal government to formulate a plan for unveiling records tied to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
The disclosure aims to shed light on longstanding mysteries and theories surrounding these historical events, fostering transparency and public understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
