Trump Unveils JFK Assassination Files

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Monday that his administration will release about 80,000 pages of documents related to former President John F. Kennedy's assassination on Tuesday.

This announcement follows Trump's earlier executive order this year, instructing the federal government to formulate a plan for unveiling records tied to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The disclosure aims to shed light on longstanding mysteries and theories surrounding these historical events, fostering transparency and public understanding.

