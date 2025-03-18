Lebanon and Syria Reach Ceasefire Amid Deadly Border Clashes
Lebanese and Syrian officials agreed on a ceasefire after two days of border clashes. The violence, which killed seven Lebanese and five Syrian soldiers, was reportedly triggered by accusations against Hezbollah, denied by the group. Both countries pledged enhanced cooperation to prevent further escalation.
- Lebanon
Lebanese and Syrian defense officials reached a ceasefire agreement late Monday to end two days of intense clashes along their shared border, according to Syria's state-run SANA news agency.
The ceasefire includes plans for increased coordination and collaboration between the two countries, as stated by the Syrian Ministry of Defense.
The clashes, which resulted in the deaths of seven Lebanese civilians and five Syrian soldiers, stemmed from accusations against Lebanon's Hezbollah group of cross-border attacks, claims the group has denied.
