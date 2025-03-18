Lebanon and Syria Reach Ceasefire Amid Deadly Border Clashes

Lebanese and Syrian defense officials reached a ceasefire agreement late Monday to end two days of intense clashes along their shared border, according to Syria's state-run SANA news agency.

The ceasefire includes plans for increased coordination and collaboration between the two countries, as stated by the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The clashes, which resulted in the deaths of seven Lebanese civilians and five Syrian soldiers, stemmed from accusations against Lebanon's Hezbollah group of cross-border attacks, claims the group has denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)