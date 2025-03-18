Bangladesh Refutes US Spy Chief's Claims of Persecution

Professor Muhammad Yunus's interim government in Bangladesh has strongly refuted comments made by US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard regarding the persecution of minority communities within the nation. Gabbard's assertions were labeled as baseless, without evidence, and damaging to Bangladesh's reputation.

Gabbard, during an interview on an Indian TV channel, suggested that religious minorities in Bangladesh faced persecution, further alluding to the threat of an 'Islamic caliphate.' The Chief Adviser's office described these remarks as misleading, undermining Bangladesh's efforts in fighting extremism through collaborative global partnerships.

Bangladesh emphasized its commitment to addressing extremism and terrorism alongside the international community. The interim government dismissed Gabbard's claims as harmful stereotypes that could incite sectarian tensions and affirmed their dedication to constructive dialogue grounded in factual evidence and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)