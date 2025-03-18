Left Menu

Texas Clampdown: Midwife Arrested Amid Abortion Clinic Controversy

Texas authorities have arrested Maria Margarita Rojas, a midwife, for allegedly enabling illegal abortions and operating unauthorized clinics. This move follows strict abortion laws enacted after the 2022 Supreme Court decision. The state seeks to close these clinics, potentially imposing significant penalties per violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 05:50 IST
Texas Clampdown: Midwife Arrested Amid Abortion Clinic Controversy

In an ongoing battle over reproductive rights, Texas has arrested midwife Maria Margarita Rojas for allegedly conducting illegal abortions through a network of unauthorized clinics around Houston. This move underscores the state's stringent abortion laws following last year's landmark Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The attorney general's office has filed for a temporary restraining order to close these clinics. They are pursuing substantial penalties with the power to demand at least $100,000 for each legal violation. "Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable," stated Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Rojas, who owns several clinics, is accused of employing unlicensed individuals posing as certified medical professionals. The named clinics did not respond to requests for comment. Under Texas law, abortions are heavily restricted except in life-threatening cases. This legal environment became more restrictive after the Supreme Court's 2022 decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025