Texas Clampdown: Midwife Arrested Amid Abortion Clinic Controversy
Texas authorities have arrested Maria Margarita Rojas, a midwife, for allegedly enabling illegal abortions and operating unauthorized clinics. This move follows strict abortion laws enacted after the 2022 Supreme Court decision. The state seeks to close these clinics, potentially imposing significant penalties per violation.
In an ongoing battle over reproductive rights, Texas has arrested midwife Maria Margarita Rojas for allegedly conducting illegal abortions through a network of unauthorized clinics around Houston. This move underscores the state's stringent abortion laws following last year's landmark Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The attorney general's office has filed for a temporary restraining order to close these clinics. They are pursuing substantial penalties with the power to demand at least $100,000 for each legal violation. "Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable," stated Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Rojas, who owns several clinics, is accused of employing unlicensed individuals posing as certified medical professionals. The named clinics did not respond to requests for comment. Under Texas law, abortions are heavily restricted except in life-threatening cases. This legal environment became more restrictive after the Supreme Court's 2022 decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
