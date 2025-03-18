Judicial Showdown: Trump Admin Defies Court Over Venezuelan Deportations

In a fierce legal confrontation, a federal judge is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding the expulsion of Venezuelans. Despite a judicial order to cease deportations, flights continued, depicting a contentious struggle over presidential power.

The administration labeled the deported individuals as part of the Tren de Aragua gang, citing national security motivations. However, lacking evidence, their claims face scrutiny, casting doubt on the executive's decision-making process.

As legal proceedings unfold, questions about constitutional checks and balances arise. The case may symbolize a growing rift between different government branches, intensifying debates over the boundaries of executive authority.

