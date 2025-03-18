Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Summoned in Land-for-Jobs Scandal

RJD president Lalu Prasad has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case. The case involves a 'land-for-jobs' scheme. Other family members have also been implicated. A chargesheet was filed last year naming family members as accused in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:15 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summons to RJD president and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad, compelling his attendance for questioning in a land-for-jobs money laundering case scheduled for March 19. This development was confirmed by official sources on Tuesday.

Prasad, who is 76, is required to appear before the federal probe agency in Patna. The case is witnessing escalating involvement with some of his family members also summoned for questioning, with their statements expected to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to sources.

However, there is speculation that neither Prasad nor his family members will appear before the agency. Notably, the ED had already filed a chargesheet in the aforementioned case last year in a Delhi court, implicating his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as accused, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

