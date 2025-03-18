Left Menu

Peace Restored in Churachandpur: Hmar and Zomi Bodies End Shutdown

The Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council have decided to lift the shutdown in Manipur's Churachandpur district after recent clashes. The decision followed a joint meeting facilitated by local administration. Both communities urge residents to maintain peace and pledged to work together to ensure safety and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The imposition of a curfew in Manipur's Churachandpur district was lifted following an agreement between the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council.

In a joint effort, the two tribal apex bodies decided to restore normalcy after recent clashes, promising to work together for peace.

This decision, taken during a district administration convened meeting, came after ethnic violence led to casualties and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

