Secret Trial Sparks Outrage: Taiwan Publisher Convicted in China

Li Yanhe, a Taiwan-based publisher, was secretly convicted by Chinese authorities in 2023 for 'inciting secession.' The Shanghai court issued the sentence amid criticism from Taiwan about the trial's transparency. The conviction highlights ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan over democratic governance and territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:50 IST
A Taiwan-based publisher, Li Yanhe, has been convicted by Chinese authorities for 'inciting secession' following a trial criticized for its lack of transparency. The trial, held secretly according to Taiwanese officials, resulted in a conviction on February 17 by a Shanghai court, as Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office announced on Tuesday without detailing the sentence.

The case is connected to China's ongoing commemoration of the 20th anniversary of its anti-secession law, which it claims justifies actions against those supporting Taiwan's independence. The Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council condemned the trial as a 'complete secret,' with no transparency about the judgment, and accused China of lying about guaranteeing Li's legal rights.

The situation has sparked unease within Taiwan's cultural publishing community, as Li, known by his pen name Fu Cha, was a prominent figure in this sector. Beijing's actions are viewed as a strategy to suppress Taiwan's publishing and cultural sectors, intensifying tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty as China increases military pressure on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

