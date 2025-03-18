Tensions Escalate in Nagpur Following Violent Clashes

In the wake of intense unrest, over 50 individuals have been detained and five First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal. The clashes broke out after rumors circulated that a religious text had been desecrated during a protest by a right-wing organization demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Speaking to the press, Singal confirmed the arrests and legal actions taken by the authorities. Meanwhile, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted the detrimental role of social media in inflaming tensions and urged political figures to refrain from exploiting the situation for partisan gain.

After a strategic meeting with police and local officials, Bawankule called for unity among all communities and assured that peace is being maintained with a significant police presence throughout the city, despite the ongoing tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)