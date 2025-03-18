Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Nagpur Following Violent Clashes

Over 50 people have been detained and multiple FIRs registered after violence erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The unrest followed rumors of a holy book burning linked to a protest by a right-wing group. Authorities appealed for calm and blamed social media for exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of intense unrest, over 50 individuals have been detained and five First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in Nagpur, Maharashtra, according to Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal. The clashes broke out after rumors circulated that a religious text had been desecrated during a protest by a right-wing organization demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

Speaking to the press, Singal confirmed the arrests and legal actions taken by the authorities. Meanwhile, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted the detrimental role of social media in inflaming tensions and urged political figures to refrain from exploiting the situation for partisan gain.

After a strategic meeting with police and local officials, Bawankule called for unity among all communities and assured that peace is being maintained with a significant police presence throughout the city, despite the ongoing tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

