Call for Ceasefire Restoration Amid Gaza Strikes
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator urged for an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes threaten the two-month truce. The coordinator, Muhannad Hadi, described the situation as unconscionable and emphasized the urgent need to halt the hostilities that erupted across the Gaza strip.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens as the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, calls for a swift reinstatement of the ceasefire following a series of Israeli airstrikes.
The airstrikes, which pummeled the Gaza strip since early Tuesday, put the delicate two-month truce on the brink of complete collapse.
Hadi condemned the escalation, labeling it unconscionable, and called for both parties to immediately reinstate the ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian fallout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement