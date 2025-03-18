Call for Ceasefire Restoration Amid Gaza Strikes

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens as the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, calls for a swift reinstatement of the ceasefire following a series of Israeli airstrikes.

The airstrikes, which pummeled the Gaza strip since early Tuesday, put the delicate two-month truce on the brink of complete collapse.

Hadi condemned the escalation, labeling it unconscionable, and called for both parties to immediately reinstate the ceasefire to prevent further humanitarian fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)