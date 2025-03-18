Breaking Treaty: Poland, Baltic States Reconsider Ottawa Agreement Amid Russian Threat

In a significant geopolitical move, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, citing increased military threats from Russia. This decision allows these NATO members to resume stockpiling anti-personnel mines.

The international treaty, ratified by over 160 countries, aims to eliminate anti-personnel mines. However, the recent escalation in regional security concerns has prompted these nations to reconsider their stance. Specifically, NATO member states sharing borders with Russia and Belarus feel a heightened sense of threat.

The defense ministers of these countries jointly declared that readiness to employ any necessary measures to safeguard national security is paramount. This development follows Finland's considerations in December to reevaluate its treaty obligations, in light of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)