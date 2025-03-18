Breaking Treaty: Poland, Baltic States Reconsider Ottawa Agreement Amid Russian Threat
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are set to exit the Ottawa Convention due to perceived military threats from Russia. Their withdrawal will permit stockpiling anti-personnel mines. The defense ministers emphasized readiness to defend regional security, with Finland also reconsidering its treaty involvement.
In a significant geopolitical move, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, citing increased military threats from Russia. This decision allows these NATO members to resume stockpiling anti-personnel mines.
The international treaty, ratified by over 160 countries, aims to eliminate anti-personnel mines. However, the recent escalation in regional security concerns has prompted these nations to reconsider their stance. Specifically, NATO member states sharing borders with Russia and Belarus feel a heightened sense of threat.
The defense ministers of these countries jointly declared that readiness to employ any necessary measures to safeguard national security is paramount. This development follows Finland's considerations in December to reevaluate its treaty obligations, in light of Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket
Tentative Truce: Assessing Russia and Ukraine's Path to Peace
Ukrainian Forces Successfully Defend Against Russian Drone Surge
Technical Glitch Sparks Blaze at Russian Oil Refinery
Myanmar's Military Leader Heads to Russia Amid Global Tension