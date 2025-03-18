Revitalizing Trade Ties: India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement
India and New Zealand have resumed discussions for a free trade agreement after a decade, aiming to increase bilateral trade significantly. India's Trade Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that the pact could boost trade in farm products, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and tourism by tenfold over the next decade.
India and New Zealand are set to revitalize their economic relationship with the resumption of free trade agreement negotiations after a ten-year pause. This landmark move follows a key meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon during his visit to India.
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has projected that the proposed free trade agreement could potentially expand bilateral trade by a staggering tenfold within the next decade. The sectors expected to benefit include farm products, critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.
The agreement symbolizes renewed efforts to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship and capitalize on opportunities for increased economic collaboration, as articulated by both leaders at a gathering of business stakeholders.
