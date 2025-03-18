Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Resumes Airstrikes on Gaza

The Kremlin has expressed concern over the renewed airstrikes by Israel on Gaza, leading to significant civilian casualties. The strikes shattered a two-month ceasefire with Hamas, and Israel stated its intention to continue military actions to free hostages, resulting in the death of 326 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:41 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Resumes Airstrikes on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced its concern over the heavy civilian toll resulting from renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. This development follows the collapse of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli authorities have indicated that their military actions are aimed at liberating hostages and have resulted in the deaths of 326 individuals, according to Palestinian health officials.

The escalation in violence has drawn international attention, with various stakeholders urging restraint to prevent further loss of life and instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025