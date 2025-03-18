Tensions Rise as Israel Resumes Airstrikes on Gaza

The Kremlin has voiced its concern over the heavy civilian toll resulting from renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. This development follows the collapse of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli authorities have indicated that their military actions are aimed at liberating hostages and have resulted in the deaths of 326 individuals, according to Palestinian health officials.

The escalation in violence has drawn international attention, with various stakeholders urging restraint to prevent further loss of life and instability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)