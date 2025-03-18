CRPF Officer Injured in Naxal IED Blast During Operation
A CRPF sub-inspector was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum. The officer was airlifted to Ranchi and is in stable condition. The incident occurred in Jaraikela forest, suspectedly targeted by Maoists. Security forces exchanged fire with the Naxals.
A CRPF sub-inspector sustained injuries in a suspected Maoist-planted IED explosion amidst an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district, authorities confirmed.
Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar reported that the injured officer, Subodh Kumar, was quickly airlifted to Ranchi for advanced medical care and is currently stable.
The explosion occurred near Radha Poda village in Jaraikela as security forces inadvertently triggered the device. Following the blast, a fierce exchange of gunfire erupted between the joint security forces and the Naxals during the operation.
