Escalation in Gaza: Rising Civilian Casualties and International Concerns

The Kremlin voiced alarm on Tuesday over the rising civilian casualties following Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza. This military action, which killed 326 people according to Palestinian health authorities, marked the end of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Responding to this development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted a significant escalation in the Gaza situation, asserting the Russian government's growing concern.

Peskov emphasized that reports of substantial harm to civilians were especially troubling. Russia continues to monitor the situation carefully, holding onto hopes for a return to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)