Escalation in Gaza: Rising Civilian Casualties and International Concerns

The Kremlin has expressed deep concern over increasing civilian casualties as Israel conducted renewed airstrikes on Gaza. This occurred after a two-month ceasefire with Hamas collapsed. Russia is closely observing the situation, hoping for a peaceful resolution amidst escalating tensions and rising hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin voiced alarm on Tuesday over the rising civilian casualties following Israel's renewed airstrikes on Gaza. This military action, which killed 326 people according to Palestinian health authorities, marked the end of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Responding to this development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted a significant escalation in the Gaza situation, asserting the Russian government's growing concern.

Peskov emphasized that reports of substantial harm to civilians were especially troubling. Russia continues to monitor the situation carefully, holding onto hopes for a return to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

