Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Transformation: A New Dawn for Naxal-Affected Areas

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss plans for transforming Naxal-affected areas into industrial hubs. The focus is on the Bastar region's development, promoting investments, and women empowerment through self-employment. Modi assured support and is set to visit on March 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:08 IST
Chhattisgarh's Transformation: A New Dawn for Naxal-Affected Areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The dialogue focused on transitioning Naxal-affected regions into flourishing hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism.

An official stated that Prime Minister Modi pledged full support to the state's plan for the comprehensive development of the Bastar region. This area's transformation is crucial, consisting of seven districts undergoing infrastructural advancement.

Additionally, discussions included Chhattisgarh's new industrial strategy, underpinned by single window clearance and tax incentives to attract investors. Women's empowerment and rural development remain top priorities, with efforts to boost self-employment and local economies through various state-supported initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025