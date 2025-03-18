Chhattisgarh's Transformation: A New Dawn for Naxal-Affected Areas
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss plans for transforming Naxal-affected areas into industrial hubs. The focus is on the Bastar region's development, promoting investments, and women empowerment through self-employment. Modi assured support and is set to visit on March 30.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The dialogue focused on transitioning Naxal-affected regions into flourishing hubs of infrastructure, industry, and tourism.
An official stated that Prime Minister Modi pledged full support to the state's plan for the comprehensive development of the Bastar region. This area's transformation is crucial, consisting of seven districts undergoing infrastructural advancement.
Additionally, discussions included Chhattisgarh's new industrial strategy, underpinned by single window clearance and tax incentives to attract investors. Women's empowerment and rural development remain top priorities, with efforts to boost self-employment and local economies through various state-supported initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
