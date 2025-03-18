Left Menu

Houthi Tensions Rise: Escalation in Red Sea

The Houthis in Yemen refuse to scale back actions against Israeli shipping in the Red Sea despite U.S. military pressure and mediation attempts by Iran. Houthi Foreign Minister Jamal Amer emphasizes their right to self-defense amidst increasing Middle Eastern tensions involving Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:14 IST
Escalating tensions in the Red Sea see Yemen's Houthi group standing firm on their stance against Israeli shipping. Despite considerable pressure from the United States and calls for moderation from Iran, the Houthis maintain their right to defend their actions.

Jamal Amer, Yemen's Houthi foreign minister, voiced his commitment to supporting Palestinians in Gaza, solidifying their strategic position despite U.S. interventions and strikes in Yemen. The situation underscores the intricate regional alliances and conflicts involving Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

Concerns of a broader conflict loom, as the Houthis insist on defending their territory and interests against perceived aggression. The group's resolve in the Red Sea follows a resumed blockade challenge against Israel's aid restrictions on Gaza, reflecting broader regional power dynamics.

