Taiwan and U.S. Fortify Military Bonds Amidst Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan plans to enhance military cooperation with the U.S., focusing on intelligence sharing and joint exercises due to China's increasing military pressure. The 2025 Quadrennial Defence Review highlights Taiwan's aim for strategic dialogues and improving interoperability to boost its defence capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Taiwan has announced plans to strengthen military cooperation with the United States, including sharing intelligence and participating in joint tabletop exercises. This move comes in response to a growing military threat from China, as stated in a recent report released by Taiwan’s defense ministry.

The United States, being Taiwan's key international ally and arms supplier, is crucial to Taiwan's defense strategy against China's increased military pressure. The 2025 Quadrennial Defence Review outlines Taiwan's intentions to deepen military ties with the U.S. through high-level strategic dialogues and various military collaborations.

In light of China's escalated military actions, including sending 59 planes near Taiwan, Taiwanese officials emphasize their right to self-determination and are currently conducting a five-day rapid response exercise. This demonstrates Taiwan's readiness to counter potential military harassment or invasions from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

