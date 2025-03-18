Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Renewed Tensions between Israel and Hamas

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza mark the end of a brief ceasefire with Hamas, reigniting conflict that began with an October 2023 attack by Palestinian militants. The ensuing violence has resulted in thousands of casualties. Recent events include military offensives, international interventions, and attempts at a fragile truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:48 IST
On Tuesday, Israel launched heavy airstrikes on Gaza, effectively ending a ceasefire that had been in place for nearly two months without formally announcing its termination. The renewed violence threatens to escalate into full-scale warfare following an attack by Palestinian militants on Israel in October 2023.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with Israeli tolls reporting over 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages, while Gaza medical officials claim more than 48,000 Palestinians have died. The humanitarian crisis worsens as international aid efforts struggle against Israeli restrictions.

Efforts to reach a ceasefire have seen several international interventions, including attempts by the U.S. and global organizations, yet tensions persist with sporadic skirmishes and retaliatory measures. Each side accuses the other of ceasefire breaches as the international community calls for renewed peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

