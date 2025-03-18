Left Menu

Temple Vandalism Sparks Protests in Mohalla Bada Bazar

Protests erupted after a 'shivling' and an idol were found damaged at a temple in Mohalla Bada Bazar. Footage is being reviewed by the police, and officials are urging calm while investigations continue. Hindu organizations protested, demanding prompt action from authorities to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:00 IST
Protests erupted in the Mohalla Bada Bazar area after a 'shivling' and an idol at a local temple were found damaged. The incident has fueled tensions among the Hindu community, leading to significant public demonstrations.

Circle Officer Nitish Garg announced that CCTV footage from the vicinity is under scrutiny to identify and apprehend the culprits. Authorities are under pressure to resolve the situation swiftly.

Hindu organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, blocked key roads demanding prompt action from local authorities. Administrative officials arrived to assess the situation and assured the public of their commitment to security and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

