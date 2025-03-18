Delhi Police Solves Mundka Burglary with Arrests and Recoveries

Delhi Police have successfully cracked a recent burglary case with the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of various stolen items, officials reported on Tuesday.

The burglary, occurring in Delhi's Mundka area on March 16, saw the thieves make off with around 20 gold items, 33 silver coins, electronics, and important documents.

Authorities analyzed CCTV footage from the area, identifying a suspect with a backpack linked to a motorcycle. This led to the identification of one of the accused, Sumit, and subsequent arrests of his accomplices. The search continues for another suspect, Vinit.

