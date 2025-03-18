Left Menu

Delhi Police Solves Mundka Burglary with Arrests and Recoveries

Delhi Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen items from a burglary in Mundka, west Delhi. The items included jewellery, electronics, and documents. Suspects were tracked using CCTV footage leading to their capture. Another suspect remains on the run.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:17 IST
Delhi Police Solves Mundka Burglary with Arrests and Recoveries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully cracked a recent burglary case with the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of various stolen items, officials reported on Tuesday.

The burglary, occurring in Delhi's Mundka area on March 16, saw the thieves make off with around 20 gold items, 33 silver coins, electronics, and important documents.

Authorities analyzed CCTV footage from the area, identifying a suspect with a backpack linked to a motorcycle. This led to the identification of one of the accused, Sumit, and subsequent arrests of his accomplices. The search continues for another suspect, Vinit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

