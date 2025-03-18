Harjinder Singh Dhami Resumes Leadership at SGPC
Harjinder Singh Dhami has decided to resume his duties as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after initially resigning. His return follows an appeal by SAD leaders including Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Previously, Dhami resigned following controversy over Giani Harpreet Singh's dismissal.
In a notable turn of events, Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has opted to return to his responsibilities after his resignation was declined by the executive committee.
This decision comes on the heels of significant persuasion from senior figures of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), notably Balwinder Singh Bhundar and Sukhbir Singh Badal, who met Dhami in Hoshiarpur, urging him to stay in his role and thanking him for doing so.
The resignation was originally tendered following controversy sparked by the removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from his position, prompting Dhami to attempt departure from his role, which he has now agreed to continue.
