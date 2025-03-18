Controversial Uyghur Deportation: Thailand's Diplomatic Balancing Act
Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China sparks international criticism, with cabinet ministers visiting Xinjiang to assess their status. Despite global backlash, Thailand cites assurances from China regarding the Uyghurs' wellbeing, amidst accusations of human rights abuses in the region.
The recent deportation of 40 Uyghur individuals from Thailand to China's Xinjiang region has sparked significant international criticism, with several western nations condemning the move. Thai cabinet ministers are now planning a visit to Xinjiang to assess the status of these deportees.
Amid allegations of human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, Thailand's actions have drawn sharp rebukes, particularly from the United States and the European Union. These countries have criticized Thailand for ignoring warnings of potential risks to the deportees.
In response, Thailand has maintained that it received assurances from China about the deportees' welfare and insists there is no hidden agenda in their decision. Despite offers from Canada and the U.S. to resettle the Uyghurs, Thailand fears retaliation from Beijing if they are sent elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
