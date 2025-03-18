Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Palamu: Police Nab Three Suspects with Drugs and Cash

In Palamu district, authorities intercepted a vehicle during a late-night operation, resulting in the seizure of brown sugar worth Rs 12.4 lakh, Rs 8.89 lakh in cash, and precious jewelry. Three individuals, Manish Kumar, Md Toofan, and Chirag Kumar Singh, were arrested at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palamu | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust operation in Palamu district, authorities successfully intercepted a vehicle during a routine check at the Mangardaha Valley in Chainpur police station area on Monday night.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Madhubhusan Prasad confirmed that the operation led to the seizure of brown sugar valued at Rs 12.4 lakh, alongside Rs 8.89 lakh in cash.

The police also confiscated two gold rings, a gold chain, a silver ring, three mobile phones, and the vehicle involved in the crime. The arrested suspects, identified as Manish Kumar, Md Toofan, and Chirag Kumar Singh, are currently in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

