Voter-Aadhaar Linking: A Step Forward in Electoral Integrity
The Election Commission announced plans to link voter cards with Aadhaar, following Supreme Court directives and existing law. Technical consultations with UIDAI are set to begin. While Aadhaar confirms identity, it doesn't grant voting rights. The government clarified that non-linkage won't remove names from electoral rolls.
The Election Commission (EC) has announced its intention to link voter cards with Aadhaar numbers, adhering to existing legislation and the Supreme Court's guidance. The initiative was discussed in a meeting between top officials including the Union home secretary and the UIDAI CEO.
Concerns were addressed regarding the unique functions of voting credentials and Aadhaar, as the latter only establishes identity without bestowing voting rights. The EC clarified that the linkage would align with constitutional Article 326 and specific sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
While no definitive timeframe has been set for this voluntary linkage, the EC reassured citizens that failure to link Aadhaar details will not lead to the removal of their names from electoral rolls. Technical discussions between the EC's experts and UIDAI are imminent to streamline the process.
