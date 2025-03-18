Left Menu

Voter-Aadhaar Linking: A Step Forward in Electoral Integrity

The Election Commission announced plans to link voter cards with Aadhaar, following Supreme Court directives and existing law. Technical consultations with UIDAI are set to begin. While Aadhaar confirms identity, it doesn't grant voting rights. The government clarified that non-linkage won't remove names from electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST
Voter-Aadhaar Linking: A Step Forward in Electoral Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has announced its intention to link voter cards with Aadhaar numbers, adhering to existing legislation and the Supreme Court's guidance. The initiative was discussed in a meeting between top officials including the Union home secretary and the UIDAI CEO.

Concerns were addressed regarding the unique functions of voting credentials and Aadhaar, as the latter only establishes identity without bestowing voting rights. The EC clarified that the linkage would align with constitutional Article 326 and specific sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

While no definitive timeframe has been set for this voluntary linkage, the EC reassured citizens that failure to link Aadhaar details will not lead to the removal of their names from electoral rolls. Technical discussions between the EC's experts and UIDAI are imminent to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025