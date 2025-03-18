Honoring Excellence: Rajasthan Police Officers Receive Prestigious DGP Commendation
Ninety-nine police officers in Rajasthan have been selected for the DGP Disc and Commendation Roll. This honor aims to recognize and boost the morale of personnel excelling in various fields. Among the recognized are Additional Director Generals, Superintendents, and other high-ranking officers, chosen based on committee recommendations.
- Country:
- India
Ninety-nine police officers in Rajasthan have been honored with the Director General of Police (DGP) Disc and Commendation Roll, according to officials on Tuesday. This prestigious recognition aims to bolster morale among officers serving in diverse roles across the police force.
The selection process involved committee recommendations, with officials evaluated in sports, training, reserve police line, administration, welfare, supervision, crime control, law and order, and intelligence sectors. This comprehensive review ensured that officers excelling in various domains were duly acknowledged.
Among those recognized are Additional Director Generals Malini Agarwal and Vishal Bansal, along with several Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents, whose dedication and service have made significant contributions to Rajasthan's policing efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- police
- DGP
- commendation
- recognition
- morale
- officers
- law
- intelligence
- superintendents
ALSO READ
Honoring Valor: Qi Fabao's Journey from Galwan Clash to CPPCC Recognition
Punjab Revenue Officers Halt Land Registration Amid Protests
President Murmu Highlights Role of IRS Officers in a Thriving Economy
Punjab CM's Strong Stance Against Striking Revenue Officers
Punjab Government Tightens Grip on Protesting Revenue Officers