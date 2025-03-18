Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: Rajasthan Police Officers Receive Prestigious DGP Commendation

Ninety-nine police officers in Rajasthan have been selected for the DGP Disc and Commendation Roll. This honor aims to recognize and boost the morale of personnel excelling in various fields. Among the recognized are Additional Director Generals, Superintendents, and other high-ranking officers, chosen based on committee recommendations.

Updated: 18-03-2025 18:31 IST
Honoring Excellence: Rajasthan Police Officers Receive Prestigious DGP Commendation
Ninety-nine police officers in Rajasthan have been honored with the Director General of Police (DGP) Disc and Commendation Roll, according to officials on Tuesday. This prestigious recognition aims to bolster morale among officers serving in diverse roles across the police force.

The selection process involved committee recommendations, with officials evaluated in sports, training, reserve police line, administration, welfare, supervision, crime control, law and order, and intelligence sectors. This comprehensive review ensured that officers excelling in various domains were duly acknowledged.

Among those recognized are Additional Director Generals Malini Agarwal and Vishal Bansal, along with several Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents, whose dedication and service have made significant contributions to Rajasthan's policing efforts.

