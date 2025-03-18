Honoring Excellence: Rajasthan Police Officers Receive Prestigious DGP Commendation

Ninety-nine police officers in Rajasthan have been honored with the Director General of Police (DGP) Disc and Commendation Roll, according to officials on Tuesday. This prestigious recognition aims to bolster morale among officers serving in diverse roles across the police force.

The selection process involved committee recommendations, with officials evaluated in sports, training, reserve police line, administration, welfare, supervision, crime control, law and order, and intelligence sectors. This comprehensive review ensured that officers excelling in various domains were duly acknowledged.

Among those recognized are Additional Director Generals Malini Agarwal and Vishal Bansal, along with several Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents, whose dedication and service have made significant contributions to Rajasthan's policing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)