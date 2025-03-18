Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Israel vs. Hezbollah in Fragile Ceasefire

Amid escalating violence, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have led to the death of five Hezbollah members, testing a U.S.-backed ceasefire. Persistent accusations between Israel and Hezbollah show unresolved tensions. Experts suggest strategic caution for Hezbollah, given regional geopolitical shifts and internal challenges.

18-03-2025
Amid escalating violence, five Hezbollah members have been killed in southern Lebanon due to intensified Israeli attacks, according to security sources. This surge in hostilities underscores the fragility of the U.S.-backed ceasefire, which has seen accusations from both sides about its implementation.

Since March 15, the Israeli military has reported multiple incidents involving strikes on Hezbollah members, with the latest resulting in the destruction of prefabricated homes in southern Lebanon towns. Despite the ceasefire agreement, both parties continue to clash over territorial and military issues.

Analysts warn Hezbollah against hasty escalation, considering the group's strategic limitations and humanitarian challenges. The organization remains cautious while encouraging the Lebanese government and army to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape.

