Israel-Syria Tensions Rise with Military Strikes
The Israeli military launched an attack on artillery in the Khan Arnaba area of southern Syria. The action, justified as a preemptive strike, follows the Syrian regime change, with Israel expressing its intent to prevent military threats from the region.
The Israeli military launched an assault on artillery installations in the Khan Arnaba area of southern Syria on Tuesday, escalating tensions in the region.
A military spokesperson stated, "The IDF will not allow a military threat to exist in southern Syria and will act against it," affirming the country's defensive strategy.
The Israeli forces' intervention comes after the Islamist takeover in Syria, which led to the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December. Israel has since positioned troops in strategic locations and warned against the presence of Syrian military units south of Damascus.
