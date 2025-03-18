Left Menu

Israel-Syria Tensions Rise with Military Strikes

The Israeli military launched an attack on artillery in the Khan Arnaba area of southern Syria. The action, justified as a preemptive strike, follows the Syrian regime change, with Israel expressing its intent to prevent military threats from the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:04 IST
Israel-Syria Tensions Rise with Military Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Israeli military launched an assault on artillery installations in the Khan Arnaba area of southern Syria on Tuesday, escalating tensions in the region.

A military spokesperson stated, "The IDF will not allow a military threat to exist in southern Syria and will act against it," affirming the country's defensive strategy.

The Israeli forces' intervention comes after the Islamist takeover in Syria, which led to the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December. Israel has since positioned troops in strategic locations and warned against the presence of Syrian military units south of Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025