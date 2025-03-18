Israel-Syria Tensions Rise with Military Strikes

The Israeli military launched an assault on artillery installations in the Khan Arnaba area of southern Syria on Tuesday, escalating tensions in the region.

A military spokesperson stated, "The IDF will not allow a military threat to exist in southern Syria and will act against it," affirming the country's defensive strategy.

The Israeli forces' intervention comes after the Islamist takeover in Syria, which led to the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December. Israel has since positioned troops in strategic locations and warned against the presence of Syrian military units south of Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)