Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Released on Bail Amid Legal Hurdles

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was released from jail after successfully securing bail in a local court on Tuesday. His lawyer confirmed that the development marks a significant step following his initial arrest on January 30.

The Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench, had initially granted Rathore bail on March 11 concerning a rape case under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, a subsequent charge sheet filed by Sitapur police introduced Section 69 of the BNS, related to sexual intercourse by deceit, leading to further legal complications.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Prakash granted him bail on Tuesday in the new charges. Rathore had been in the Sitapur district jail and was arrested while addressing a press conference, where he intended to refute the allegations against him.

