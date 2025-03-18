Land Dispute Erupts into Violence: Over 50 Booked
A land dispute in Bharwari intensified into violence, involving over 50 individuals as per police records. Six individuals have been specifically named in the case following a complaint by Shashank Kesrwani. The conflict centers around a plot of land with both parties agreeing to a survey, despite ongoing hostilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A land dispute in Bharwari has escalated into a violent standoff, resulting in charges against more than 50 people, police reported on Tuesday.
The tension began when six individuals initiated construction on a plot claimed by Shashank Kesrwani. Authorities said the action led to a complaint and subsequent altercation with Shashank and his brother Harsh.
After a scheduled land survey failed to resolve the issue, the named group allegedly attacked the brothers again. Police have charged the individuals with rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, said Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwart Drug Smuggling in Intense Ferozepur Shootout
Haridwar Shooting Saga: Trio Arrested After Intense Police Operation
Police Nab Four in Rs 2 Crore Kidnapping Racket
Pranav Constructions Ltd Set for Major IPO with Fresh Issuance and OFS
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspects