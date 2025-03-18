Land Dispute Erupts into Violence: Over 50 Booked

A land dispute in Bharwari has escalated into a violent standoff, resulting in charges against more than 50 people, police reported on Tuesday.

The tension began when six individuals initiated construction on a plot claimed by Shashank Kesrwani. Authorities said the action led to a complaint and subsequent altercation with Shashank and his brother Harsh.

After a scheduled land survey failed to resolve the issue, the named group allegedly attacked the brothers again. Police have charged the individuals with rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, said Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)