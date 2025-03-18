Cracking Down on Fentanyl: Gujarat ATS Uncovers International Chemical Smuggling Ring

In a significant crackdown, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals involved in the illegal export of precursor chemicals meant for manufacturing fentanyl, a banned psychotropic substance, to narcotics syndicates in Mexico and Guatemala.

According to the ATS, investigations have revealed that partners of certain chemical and pharmaceutical companies based in Surat illicitly acquired these precursors and exported them with the aid of forged end-user certificates and fraudulent invoices, bypassing both the Customs Departments and international narcotics authorities.

The substances in question, including 1-Boc-4-piperidone and 4-piperidone, are listed on international red alerts. The main conspirators, Satishkumar Sutariya and Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, have been found to conspire with drug mafias to carry out the smuggling operation under the guise of legitimate shipments. Legal proceedings are now underway with charges filed under the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)