Cracking Down on Fentanyl: Gujarat ATS Uncovers International Chemical Smuggling Ring

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two individuals for illegally exporting precursor chemicals to manufacture fentanyl to drug cartels in Mexico and Guatemala. The culprits used fake certificates and invoices to evade detection while attempting to smuggle these substances, controlled under international and national regulations, via air cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:05 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two individuals involved in the illegal export of precursor chemicals meant for manufacturing fentanyl, a banned psychotropic substance, to narcotics syndicates in Mexico and Guatemala.

According to the ATS, investigations have revealed that partners of certain chemical and pharmaceutical companies based in Surat illicitly acquired these precursors and exported them with the aid of forged end-user certificates and fraudulent invoices, bypassing both the Customs Departments and international narcotics authorities.

The substances in question, including 1-Boc-4-piperidone and 4-piperidone, are listed on international red alerts. The main conspirators, Satishkumar Sutariya and Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi, have been found to conspire with drug mafias to carry out the smuggling operation under the guise of legitimate shipments. Legal proceedings are now underway with charges filed under the NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

