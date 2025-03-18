Left Menu

US Endorses Israel Amid Renewed Gaza Hostilities

The United States, represented by Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea, expressed support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas following the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. Shea attributed the escalated violence to Hamas, amid reports of Israeli airstrikes killing over 400 people after ceasefire discussions faltered.

Updated: 18-03-2025 21:10 IST
US Endorses Israel Amid Renewed Gaza Hostilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, declared that Hamas is solely responsible for the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, as the U.S. stands by Israel during its subsequent actions.

On Tuesday, Shea addressed the United Nations Security Council following a statement by Palestinian health authorities that Israeli airstrikes had devastated Gaza, resulting in over 400 deaths.

This renewed violence marks an end to several weeks of relative calm after talks for a permanent ceasefire hit an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

