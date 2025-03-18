US Endorses Israel Amid Renewed Gaza Hostilities

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, declared that Hamas is solely responsible for the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, as the U.S. stands by Israel during its subsequent actions.

On Tuesday, Shea addressed the United Nations Security Council following a statement by Palestinian health authorities that Israeli airstrikes had devastated Gaza, resulting in over 400 deaths.

This renewed violence marks an end to several weeks of relative calm after talks for a permanent ceasefire hit an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)