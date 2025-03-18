Digital Governance Revolutionizes India’s Transparency Landscape

In a significant address, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative impact of digital governance tools in India, which have set a global standard for transparency and accountability. He underscored mobile applications for RTI filings and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as crucial innovations.

These platforms have attracted international attention, with various civil servant teams visiting India for capacity-building initiatives. The Minister pointed out the private-public collaboration's role, especially in the space sector, which is anticipated to witness substantial economic investment.

Furthermore, Singh called the opening of the nuclear energy sector a pivotal move towards attaining energy self-sufficiency. The early adoption of digital solutions, he noted, enabled uninterrupted governance during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the foresight of the Digital India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)