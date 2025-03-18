Left Menu

Digital Governance Revolutionizes India’s Transparency Landscape

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised India's digital governance tools, highlighting their role in enhancing transparency and accountability. Mobile RTI apps and the CPGRAMS system are noted as global benchmarks. Singh emphasized the pivotal role digitalization played during the pandemic and discussed significant developments in India's space and nuclear sectors.

Updated: 18-03-2025 21:47 IST
Digital Governance Revolutionizes India’s Transparency Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative impact of digital governance tools in India, which have set a global standard for transparency and accountability. He underscored mobile applications for RTI filings and the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) as crucial innovations.

These platforms have attracted international attention, with various civil servant teams visiting India for capacity-building initiatives. The Minister pointed out the private-public collaboration's role, especially in the space sector, which is anticipated to witness substantial economic investment.

Furthermore, Singh called the opening of the nuclear energy sector a pivotal move towards attaining energy self-sufficiency. The early adoption of digital solutions, he noted, enabled uninterrupted governance during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing the foresight of the Digital India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

