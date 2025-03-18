Sisters from Unnao and Sonbhadra Shine in UP Police Recruitment

In a remarkable display of determination, six sisters from the districts of Unnao and Sonbhadra have successfully cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, bringing immense pride and joy to their families. Their achievement marks a significant milestone in fulfilling lifelong dreams and overcoming personal challenges.

Kalpana and her sisters from Unnao, and Suman Singh Patel and her siblings from Sonbhadra, were among the candidates who made it to the selection list. Despite facing personal hardships, including the passing of Kalpana's father, the sisters worked tirelessly to prepare for the competitive exam.

The recruitment process was not without its hurdles, after being marred by a paper leak scandal that led to its rescheduling. However, with renewed security measures, the exam attracted nearly 48 lakh applicants, highlighting the fierce competition. The sisters' success is a testament to their dedication and resolve to serve in the police force and contribute to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)