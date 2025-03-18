Left Menu

Sisters from Unnao and Sonbhadra Shine in UP Police Recruitment

Six sisters from Unnao and Sonbhadra have successfully cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, bringing pride to their families. Despite challenges, including the loss of their father, Kalpana and her siblings dedicated themselves to preparation, achieving a milestone by joining the police force and fulfilling family dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:50 IST
Sisters from Unnao and Sonbhadra Shine in UP Police Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of determination, six sisters from the districts of Unnao and Sonbhadra have successfully cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, bringing immense pride and joy to their families. Their achievement marks a significant milestone in fulfilling lifelong dreams and overcoming personal challenges.

Kalpana and her sisters from Unnao, and Suman Singh Patel and her siblings from Sonbhadra, were among the candidates who made it to the selection list. Despite facing personal hardships, including the passing of Kalpana's father, the sisters worked tirelessly to prepare for the competitive exam.

The recruitment process was not without its hurdles, after being marred by a paper leak scandal that led to its rescheduling. However, with renewed security measures, the exam attracted nearly 48 lakh applicants, highlighting the fierce competition. The sisters' success is a testament to their dedication and resolve to serve in the police force and contribute to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025