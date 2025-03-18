Chief Justice Roberts Upholds Judicial Integrity

In a firm response to President Donald Trump's recent criticisms, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts strongly defended the judiciary's role, rejecting Trump's suggestion that impeachment is a remedy for disagreements with court decisions.

Roberts emphasized that for over two hundred years, impeachment has been deemed inappropriate for judicial disagreements. He underscored the importance of the appellate review process as the proper avenue for addressing such disputes.

This statement came after Trump's call for the impeachment of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who ruled against the administration's deportation efforts of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sparking the President's ire over a longstanding legal precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)