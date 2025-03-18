Left Menu

Ceasefire Collapse: Renewed Conflict Escalates in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have resulted in over 400 deaths, ending a tenuous ceasefire with Hamas. Both sides blame each other for the breakdown. The violence has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region, with international calls for a halt to hostilities and the release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:30 IST
Ceasefire Collapse: Renewed Conflict Escalates in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli airstrikes have devastated the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 400 reported deaths, as per Palestinian health officials. This resurgence in violence marks the collapse of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, heightening tensions in the already volatile region.

Amid accusations from both sides regarding ceasefire violations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the offensive, citing failed negotiation efforts with Hamas. Meanwhile, mediators like Egypt, Qatar, and the European Union have expressed condemnation, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities.

As the humanitarian situation deteriorates, with halted aid deliveries and evacuation orders issued, global entities emphasize the urgent need for dialogue. Despite the escalating conflict, Hamas remains engaged in mediation, striving for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025