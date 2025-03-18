Russia and U.S. Call for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict
Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have agreed to a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, focusing on stopping attacks on energy infrastructure. The ceasefire aims for a comprehensive resolution considering security interests. Monitoring the ceasefire is crucial, with concerns about Ukraine mobilizing or rearming during the truce.
In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. This initiative aims to halt attacks on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine conflict.
During a detailed phone call, the leaders emphasized the need for a comprehensive and sustainable resolution, considering Russia's security concerns and the root causes of the war. The agreement signifies a potential de-escalation in hostilities if monitored effectively.
The Kremlin insists that ending foreign military aid and intelligence support to Kyiv is vital for preventing further conflict escalation and achieving a diplomatic solution.
