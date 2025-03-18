Left Menu

Russia and U.S. Call for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have agreed to a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, focusing on stopping attacks on energy infrastructure. The ceasefire aims for a comprehensive resolution considering security interests. Monitoring the ceasefire is crucial, with concerns about Ukraine mobilizing or rearming during the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:09 IST
Russia and U.S. Call for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump. This initiative aims to halt attacks on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine conflict.

During a detailed phone call, the leaders emphasized the need for a comprehensive and sustainable resolution, considering Russia's security concerns and the root causes of the war. The agreement signifies a potential de-escalation in hostilities if monitored effectively.

The Kremlin insists that ending foreign military aid and intelligence support to Kyiv is vital for preventing further conflict escalation and achieving a diplomatic solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025