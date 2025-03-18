Left Menu

Trump and Putin Agree on Immediate Peace Talks to End Russia-Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Discussions will focus on achieving a lasting peace through an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, with negotiations set to commence immediately in the Middle East.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move toward resolving the conflict in Eastern Europe, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate peace talks aimed at ending the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The discussions, which are set to begin immediately, will focus on achieving 'lasting peace' through a strategic ceasefire encompassing energy, infrastructure, and maritime agreements centered in the Black Sea region.

The White House emphasizes that these negotiations are scheduled to commence without delay in the Middle East, signaling a renewed commitment to a peaceful resolution.

