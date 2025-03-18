Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Class 12 Student's Murder Unraveled

A 19-year-old and a minor were implicated in the murder of Mauli Gavhane, a class 12 student, whose body parts were found in Ahilyanagar. The crime was allegedly motivated by suspicion that Gavhane defamed the accused. The investigation is ongoing with one suspect detained and the minor in observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, law enforcement officials in Ahilyanagar district have arrested a 19-year-old while detaining a minor boy, both suspected of murdering their friend, Mauli Gavhane, a class 12 student. The victim's dismembered body was discovered in two wells within a local village.

The crime reportedly stemmed from the accused's belief that Gavhane had defamed them concerning their close relationship, prompting this gruesome act. Gavhane was last seen departing to sit for his HSC exam on March 6, but after failing to return, his worried parents lodged a missing person complaint.

Throughout the investigation, authorities uncovered that Gavhane had been brutally killed and dismembered, with his severed limbs and torso disposed of in separate wells. The detained suspect is currently in police custody, while the minor is held in an observation home as the inquiry delves deeper into potential motives and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

